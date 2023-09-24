RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Good weather, good vibes, and the smell of good food filled the air all around the Rez on Saturday.

The Food Truck Frenzy was held at Bobby Cleveland Park at Lakeshore. Small business owners said this provides the perfect opportunity to grow while sharing their passion for cooking.

“Well, small businesses a lot of times don’t get the advertising that they really need. So, to all of all of us to be able to come out in one area, and so people can get to know who we are is a great advantage for us,” said Delisa Borders, owner of Dab Chicken and Waffles.

Those who attended said nothing accompanies a good time like great food.