KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Food Truck Frenzy will return to Kosciusko on March 1, 2022.

Breezy News reported the event will take place in the parking lot behind Renasant Bank from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. There will also be live music and an inflatable slide for kids.

List of participating food trucks: