Food Truck Fridays makes a return Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Food on wheels makes a stop in Downtown Jackson.

Food Truck Fridays comes back just as the cold weather moves out.

They will be open from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Smith Park.

DJ David Watkins will be in attendance with an exclusive Drake and Rihanna playlist.