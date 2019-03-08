Food Truck Fridays makes a return
Fresh air, fresh eats and chill vibes with an exclusive Drake & Rihanna playlist
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Food on wheels makes a stop in Downtown Jackson.
Food Truck Fridays comes back just as the cold weather moves out.
They will be open from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Smith Park.
DJ David Watkins will be in attendance with an exclusive Drake and Rihanna playlist.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Video Center
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.