Food Truck Fridays makes a return

Fresh air, fresh eats and chill vibes with an exclusive Drake & Rihanna playlist

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 10:40 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 10:43 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Food on wheels makes a stop in Downtown Jackson. 

Food Truck Fridays comes back just as the cold weather moves out. 

They will be open from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Smith Park. 

DJ David Watkins will be in attendance with an exclusive Drake and Rihanna playlist. 

 

