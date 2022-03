PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Crooked Letter Kitchen and the City of Pearl will host Food Truck Thursday on March 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Trustmark Park, where local food trucks will gather to sell their unique flavors and diverse menu items.

Food Truck Thursday is a monthly event series and is held on the third Thursdays of each month.