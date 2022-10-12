JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though the City of Jackson has their garbage collection figured out for the time being, there is still no long term contract in place with any garbage collection provider.

The Jackson City Council approved a contract with Waste Management on Tuesday in executive session. They also agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal nearly $5 million for their completed work.

Jackson City Council President Ashby Foote said approving the Waste Management contract protects Jackson in the short term, but starting up the request for the proposal process is the best way Jackson can ensure a long term deal.

“We need to go back to the RFP and boot that up and finish it. It shouldn’t take that long and then go move forward,” said Foote.

The RFP process allows for the city council to hear from multiple vendors before voting. The price of the service, the quality of work and the vendor’s capacity to complete the work will be discussed throughout the voting process.