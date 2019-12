JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ford is recalling more than 600,000 cars over a hydraulic defect that could cause crashes.

Ford is recalling Ford Fusions, Mercury Milans and Lincoln M-K-Zs made between February 2006 and July 2009.

At least 15 crashes and two injuries have been linked to the defect.

Ford says a normally closed valve inside the hydraulic control unit may stick open.

This could lead to brakes taking longer to take effect.