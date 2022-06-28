FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Drivers were able to buy the cheapest gas in the state on Tuesday, June 28.

For two hours, the Cox Chevron in Forest sold gas for $2.38 a gallon.

“I’ve been working with Americans For Prosperity (AFP), as a volunteer for the last five years. They’re a really good grassroots organization. They reached out to me a couple of months ago to tell me about the true cost of Washington tour that they were doing. They would go around to different gas stations and roll gas prices back to help the community, and I said I’d love to be a part of it,” explained Vance Cox, the oner of Cox Chevron in Forest.

Tuesday’s price was about $2.00 cheaper than other gas stations in the state.

“Actually, I saw it on social media that the gas was going down. I guess just for today. I saw it as a blessing, and I had to come jump in line. As you can see, I’m driving a Tahoe, and it takes me about $120 to fill up going back and forth to work. It’s hard,” said Latoya Roberts, a Forest resident.

According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.40.