JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School students will leave class early on Tuesday.

Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at the Jackson Public School District (JPS), said students will be dismissed early due to low water pressure at the high school.

Dismissal will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Johnson said parents are being notified and asked to contact the school directly at 601-371-4313 if they have any challenges with the early dismissal due to drop off arrangements with their students.

The school will keep those students until pick up arrangements can be made.