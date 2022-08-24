JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School will shift to virtual learning on Wednesday, August 24 due to low water pressure at the school.

The school started to experience low water pressure on Tuesday, and students were dismissed early.

Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at the Jackson Public School District (JPS), said there will not be in-person learning on Wednesday.

Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at the school’s front entrance during normal meal times. Breakfast is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., and lunch is from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.