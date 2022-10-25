JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced all Forest Hill High School students will shift to virtual learning on Tuesday, October 25.

The shift is due to a lack of efficient water pressure. According to the district, staff and families have been notified.

This is also a scheduled 80% day for all JPS students because of professional development for teachers.

Dismissal times are as follows:

1:15 p.m. – Elementary

1:50 p.m. – Middle

2:35 p.m. – High