JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School students will remain virtual on Friday, February 3 due to heating issues at the school.

Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said crews were unable to restore sufficient heat inside the school building on Thursday.

Breakfast and lunch will still be served from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the school.

JPS officials said they scheduled the installation of a temporary heating unit this weekend, which would allow students at Forest Hill to resume in-person learning on Monday, February 6. They plan to provide an update on the heating system by Sunday, February 5.