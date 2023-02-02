JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School students will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, February 2 after the facility experienced issues with its heating system.

According to leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS), a boiler chiller failed and has caused the loss of heat to more than 90% of the school building. The district is working with contractors to identify the necessary parts to repair and restore heat to the school.

Breakfast and lunch will still be served for students from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the school.

JPS plans to evaluate the heating system and weather conditions on Thursday to determine if in-person learning will resume on Friday, February 3.