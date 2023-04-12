JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School (JPS) leaders said a student will face criminal charges after a gun was found in a book bag.

According to Sherwin Johnson with JPS, the gun was found on Wednesday, April 12 as the student entered Forest Hill High School through a metal detector. The weapon was not discharged, and no one was injured.

Johnson said Campus Enforcement confiscated the weapon.

“We commend our Campus Enforcement team and school staff for their swift response in discovering and removing the weapon,” he stated.

Johnson said the student will face criminal charges and disciplinary actions.