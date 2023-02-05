JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Forest Hill High School students will return to in-person learning on Monday, February 6.

The school switched to virtual learning on February 2 and 3 after the facility experienced issues with its heating system.

A boiler chiller failed and caused the loss of heat to more than 90% of the school building.

Jackson Public Schools leaders said heat was restored to the building after a temporary heating unit was installed over the weekend. Leaders will be working to find a more permanent solution.