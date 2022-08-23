RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Todd King, of Brandon, was sentenced by Rankin County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Mills to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) on the count of statutory rape, with five years to serve. He was also sentenced to 15 years in the custody of MDOC on the count of gratification of lust, with five years to serve.

The terms will be served concurrently and will be followed by five years of supervised probation. King will be required to register as a sex offender.

Fitch said King will also be required to permanently surrender his law enforcement credentials.

“Todd King abused his position of authority to prey on this young girl,” said Fitch. “She will have to live with the physical, psychological, and emotional wounds he has caused for her whole life. I am grateful to the adults in her life who stood up for her to put an end to the abuse and who will stand by her as she recovers.”