CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Canton track coach was indicted for sexual battery of a minor.

The Clarion Ledger reported the indictment showed O’Keefe Henderson willfully engaged in sexual acts with a female child under the age of 18 in January 2023.

According to the court document, the incident occurred while Henderson was still the track and field coach at Canton High School. He pled not guilty to the charge on April 19.

The newspaper reported Henderson was removed from the school’s website on Friday, July 14.