ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The former president and chief executive officer of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce wants to lead a committee to help solve the issues at the Adams County Jail.

The Natchez Democrat reported Debbie Hudson Germany volunteered to lead an exploratory committee to look into the jail.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the jail is unsafe to house prisoners. This comes after a security breach was created when five male inmates entered the female block with assistance by a female inmate.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 30. Patten said the male inmates tore down a non-working light in the shower area, crawled through a hole and entered the female block of the jail.

According to the sheriff, jail staff saw the incident on camera and contacted deputies in the facility. They were able to respond to the area and get the situation under control.

Patten said the breach caused a two-inch water line to break, which caused damaged within the walls of the facility. According to the sheriff, the computers and radio equipment were damaged and lost during the flooding.

Adams County and Natchez are contracting with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to house the county’s inmates.

Germany notified the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, September 5 that she was forming the committee. She asked the supervisors to appoint someone to serve on it with her. Germany also plans to ask the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen the same thing.