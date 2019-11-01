Former clerk for Mississippi town arrested for embezzlement

RALEIGH, Miss. (WJTV)- A former clerk for the Mississippi town of Raleigh has been arrested on an embezzlement charge.

Helen Bounds, of Mize, surrendered to authorities Wednesday following an indictment by a Smith County grand jury.

During the time of the arrest, Bounds was presented with a demand letter worth $48,339.25.

According to Logan Reeves with the State Auditor, Bounds is accused of using her position to embezzle public money by issuing 30 unapproved payroll checks to herself between January 2012 and July 2018. Since she had little supervision, Bounds was able to hide the payments from both the mayor and board of aldermen. Investigators determined the Town of Raleigh lost over $23,000 after tax and retirement withholdings for the checks were calculated.

If convicted, Bounds faces up to 20 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

Bounds’ time as Town Clerk of Raleigh is covered by surety bonds worth $65,000.

She will remain liable for the full of each respective demand in addition to criminal proceedings.