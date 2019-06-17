Former deputy jailed for sex by force on inmate, Smith County

A former Smith Co. Sheriff’s deputy is charged with having illegal sex with an inmate.

Charles Drew Johnson, 43, of Magee, Miss. has been “indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on four counts of having sexual contact with an inmate housed at the Smith County Jail, without the inmate’s consent,”

a press release said Monday, form US Attorney Mike Hurst and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent Luis M. Quesada.

“According to the indictment, Johnson allegedly had sexual contact with the inmate on

four separate occasions from April 2016 through November 2016.”

“The indictment also alleges that Johnson’s conduct resulted in bodily injury to the victim and included aggravated sexual abuse.”



Johnson appeared for arraignment Monday and the case is scheduled for trial before Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III, on Aug. 5 in Jackson.



If convicted, the former man of the law faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison, according to the US Attorney’s office.

“The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” the press release added.