JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in connection to a death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City.

Michael Phillips, 47, of Jamaica, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Court documents showed that on or about July 2, 2017, Phillips punched another inmate during an altercation at the federal prison. The other inmate fell backyards into a metal locker and hit the back of his head. The inmate died as a result of his injuries.

Phillips pled guilty on April 4, 2023, to involuntary manslaughter.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).