JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former federal inmate pled guilty to killing another inmate during a fight at the Federal Correctional Complex in Yazoo City, according to U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.

According to LaMarca, 47-year-old Michael Phillips pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter on April 4, 2023.

Court documents showed that on or about July 2, 2017, Phillips killed another inmate during a fight in a prison housing unit at the federal prison. During the course of the fight, prosecutors said Phillips threw a punch causing the other inmate to fall backwards into a metal locker. The other inmate hit the back of his head on the locker, and he died as a result of his injuries.

Phillips will be sentenced on July 7, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.