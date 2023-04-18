JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Hinds County detention officer was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on August 18, 2018, Marcell Anderson, 26, of Madison, attempted to introduce contraband into the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Prosecutors said Anderson had an electrical taped bundle in his pants containing methamphetamine, marijuana, spice (synthetic marijuana), Xanax pills, rolling papers, and lighters.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury, and he pled guilty on January 25, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.