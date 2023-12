HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Bill Gowan has died.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ret. Circuit Court Judge Bill Gowan on his recent passing,” a statement on the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page read.

Prior to Gowen being elected in 2010 as a judge, he served many years as the undersheriff for Hinds County and as legal counsel.