HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Hinds County postal employee was sentenced for embezzling mail, a federal offense.

Prosecutors said Sherice E. Davis, of Canton, was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds County.

After receiving complaints of mail theft along her route, agents with the Postal Service Office of Inspector General began an investigation.

Agents later found Davis in possession of opened mail she did not deliver.

She pled guilty to mail theft in the U.S. District Court in Jackson in October of 2022. She was recently sentenced to 12 months of probation.