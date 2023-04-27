JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A current candidate for Hinds County sheriff has been charged with soliciting bribes and providing ammunition to a convicted felon.

U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a federal grand jury in Jackson returned the indictment that charged Marshand Crisler, 54, of Jackson.

Court documents stated that Crisler was charged with having solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for agreeing to pass information concerning criminal investigations to the person who paid the bribes.

Crisler also allegedly agreed to protect a jailed family member of that person and agreed to award employment with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to that person.

LaMarca stated that these actions are alleged to have taken place during Crisler’s previous unsuccessful campaign for Hinds County Sheriff in 2021.

The indictment also alleges that Crisler gave ammunition to a person he knew to be a convicted felon. It is against federal law for a public official to solicit or accept bribes.

Crisler will make his initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 before U.S. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

If convicted, Crisler faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison as to each of the two counts in the indictment.

The FBI is investigating the case.