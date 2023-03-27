JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said former Jackson Police Chief Rebecca Coleman passed away recently.

“Chief Coleman was a dedicated law enforcement professional and administrator for many years, she was loved by her family, the community and her peers. We are forever thankful to her family for sharing her with us and we standby them during this difficult time,” said Jones.

He continued, “She will be sorely missed and we are externally grateful for her service and friendship. May God be with her beautiful daughters that stood by her and shared a special bond with her and may he be with the rest of the family and many lives she touched.”

Jackson Police Chief James Davis released a statement about the passing of Coleman.

On behalf of the men and women of the Jackson Police Department, I would like to extend my most sincere and deepest condolences to the family and friends of retired Jackson Chief of Police Rebecca J. Coleman. Chief Coleman was a graduate of the 7th Jackson Police Department Recruit Class. She served in numerous capacities within the department and ultimately was appointed Chief of Police, the second woman to ever serve in that capacity. Chief Coleman we will miss you and we can not say thank you enough for your service and leadership to the citizens of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department. May your family and friends find comfort in the memory of the strong and determined woman that you were. Rest comfortably now in the arms of the Lord. Jackson Police Chief James Davis