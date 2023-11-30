JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer and former Edwards police chief appeared in federal court on Thursday, November 30.

According to court documents, Torrence Mayfield has been charged with having sold a firearm to a person he knew to be a convicted felon.

Mayfield also faces two counts of sale or disposal of ammunition to a prohibited person and one count of false statement to a firearm dealer.

The 52-year-old is being represented by Attorney Joe Hollomon.

Mayfield’s trial date has been set for January 2, 2024, before U.S. District Judge Kristi Johnson in federal court.