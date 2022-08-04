JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was found guilty in connection to the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62.

On Thursday, the jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He will be sentenced in two weeks.

Two other police officers, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley, were charged in connection to Robinson’s death, but the charges were later dismissed against them.

According to a report by the state medical officer, Robinson died two days after the incident with police from multiple blunt head injuries.

The officers said Robinson failed to comply when asked to step out of his vehicle during a traffic stop.