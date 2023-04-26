JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in Jackson indicted a former Jackson police officer for selling a firearm to a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Torrence D. Mayfield, 51, has been charged with having sold a firearm to a person he knew to be a convicted felon. Prosecutors said it’s against federal law to sell a firearm to a known convicted felon.

Mayfield made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, April 26 before U.S. Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball.

The judge scheduled the case for trial on May 30, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. If convicted, Mayfield faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The FBI is investigating the case.