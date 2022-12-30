JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29.

James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department.

FCSO officials said Thomas was found shot and killed in his personal vehicle on Bolton Road. The Atlanta Police Department is leading the investigation. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

“During his tenure with the Jackson Police Department, Deputy Thomas was known as a vibrant and energetic officer beloved by his peers,” said Jackson Police Chief James Davis.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (404)-577-8477. A reward of $30,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest in the case.