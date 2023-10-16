JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer pled guilty to wire fraud in connection with his submission of a false COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) application.

According to court documents, Wesley Murray, Sr., 54, submitted to the United States Small Business Association (SBA) a false EIDL application containing material misrepresentations. In reliance on his certification that he would use the EIDL funds for business purposes, the SBA awarded Murray approximately $72,400 in COVID-19 relief funds.

U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee said Murray acknowledged that he used these funds for purely personal expenses. Murray agreed to make full restitution to the SBA.

According to Gee, Murray is scheduled to be sentenced on January 10, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the AmeriCorps Office of Inspector General.