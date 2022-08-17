JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson Police Officer Anthony Fox will spend five years in prison for the 2019 death of George Robinson.

Fox was sentenced on Wednesday. On August 4, a jury found Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter.

Fox was accused of repeatedly hitting Robinson in the head and chest during a traffic stop. He said Robinson failed to comply with a traffic stop.

Robinson died two days after the incident. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens held a news conference, so he could discuss the timeline of the case and what he called “rampant” misinformation surrounding the trial.

“At the time of this incident, the commissioner, Marshall Fisher, refused to allow MBI to investigate anything that happened in Jackson Police Department due to a conflict of the interpretation of whether or not officer-involved shootings names are reported to the media. So, MBI did not investigate this man and definitely never cleared anyone involved,” said Owens.

Members of Robinson’s family also attended the news conference. They thanked the district attorney, the judge, and the jury.