JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer, who was recently fired, was arrested in Ridgeland.

Keith Murriel, 41, died on December 31, 2022, while in police custody. Initially, three Jackson police officers were placed on administrative leave. One of the officers, Kenya McCarty, was later fired.

Officials with the Ridgeland Police Department (RPD) said officers pulled over McCarty around 7:06 p.m. on East County Line Road for missing a headlight on Wednesday, February 22.

RPD officials said a handgun, open containers of alcohol and marijuana were found in the glovebox of the car. A Jackson Police Department (JPD) badge was also found in the vehicle.

Police said McCarty was charged with possession of marijuana 1st offense, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and open container. She was released on a $2,500 bond.