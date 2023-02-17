JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is mourning the loss of a beloved former sergeant.

Sergeant Terry Dismuke, a 26-year veteran of the Jackson Police Department, died. He served in many capacities during his tenure, including Patrol Officer, Task Force Officer, Patrol Sergeant, and Sergeant of Robbery/Homicide.

Dismuke was known for his thorough review of his officer’s reports. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba expressed his condolences regarding the death of Dismuke

“The City of Jackson would like to extend its greatest condolences to the family and friends of former Jackson Police Department Sergeant Terry Dismuke. Mr. Dismuke passed away this morning after a courageous battle against cancer. We mourn alongside his family and friends, and we lift up his dedicated public service to the City of Jackson for over 25 years. We would also like to thank all the residents who came out and donated blood on his behalf,” said Lumumba.