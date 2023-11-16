JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents with the State Auditor’s office arrested a former deputy clerk for the Lawrence County Tax Collector’s Office.

State Auditor Shad White said Hollie Summers was charged with embezzlement and computer fraud.

According to White, Summers has been accused of reversing transactions for vehicle registration and renewals. Summers was employed by the Tax Collector’s office from August of 2017 to March of 2022.

She was served with a $48,885.37 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“There is zero tolerance for theft of public funds in Mississippi,” said White. “For anyone else stealing out there, you should know that we are watching. Thank you to Lawrence County Tax Collector Sherry Hyde-Thames for reporting Summers as soon as she was aware of her alleged crimes.”

Summers faces up to 40 years and $15,000 in fines if convicted.