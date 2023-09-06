LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy has been sentenced after he admitted to evidence tampering.

Justin Moore (Courtesy: Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety)

Breezy News reported Justin Moore pled guilty in court on Tuesday, September 5. He had been indicted on 31 counts of evidence tampering over a two-year period.

Moore was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Before his arrest, the Mississippi Forensics Lab had raised questions about some of the drug evidence submissions that came from the sheriff’s office. An internal investigation was conducted.

Dozens of drug cases were dismissed in September 2022.