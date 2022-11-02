LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering.

Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022.

According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, Moore faces 31 counts of evidence tampering. He turned himself in to agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Moore’s bond was set at $155,000.