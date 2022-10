Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County.

The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement.

Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund.

She retired in May 2022 from Bogue Chitto Attendance Center.