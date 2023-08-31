MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The former Madison County engineer, who is facing federal bribery and wire fraud charges, filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Alabama.

The Madison County Journal reported Rudy Warnock filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. He claimed to only have a net work of $434,000 with liabilities of about $1.4 million.

Warnock has been charged with bribery and wire fraud that allegedly occurred during his time at Canton Municipal Utilities (CMU) after he was fired by Madison County. He worked at CMU from 2016 to 2017.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021 on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of wire fraud. The indictment was unsealed in November 2022.

His trial was recently continued to October 2, 2023.