MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The federal trial for a former Madison County engineer has been pushed back to October 2023.

The Madison County Journal reported Rudy Warnock’s federal bribery and wire fraud trial wills tart on October 2.

According to the newspaper, the attorneys for Warnock need more time to examine the evidence provided in discovery.

Warnock has been charged with bribery and wire fraud that allegedly occurred during his time at Canton Municipal Utilities (CMU) after he was fired by Madison County. He worked at CMU from 2016 to 2017.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021 on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of wire fraud. The indictment was unsealed in November 2022.