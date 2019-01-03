Former Madison County Inmate dies days after release; family now searching answers Video

MADISON,Miss(WJTV) - Update: Heath Hall, the Public Information Officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office, gave WJTV 12 the following statement regarding the death of Larry Thompson:

“The inmate (Larry Thompson) was transported to Madison County Detention Center in November . We evaluated him and decided he should be on medical watch to be attended to every 15 minutes. He was released from jail and died. He did not die in Madison County jail. No one in Madison County Detention Center laid hands on him. “

A Canton family says their father went into the Madison County Detention Center a healthy man, but left nearly unconscious and unable to use his legs.

The family and their attorney say Madison County Detention Center is responsible for the death of their father, 51-year-old Larry Thompson. In a video acquired by WJTV 12, Thompson was seen playing basketball with his kids back in November 2018. Days after the video was taken, Thompson was arrested and detained by Madison County officials..

“Saturday when he’d been picked up I heard from him, he called and said he’d been beaten 20 minutes straight," Larry Thompson Jr., the son of the late Larry Thompson says. "He said call my grandmother house and tell them he was ready to come home cuz he’d been beaten.”

Larry Thompson Jr. says he did not hear back from his father for almost 2 weeks, until he got a call from another inmate at the jail telling him to go get his dad.

Witnesses at the prison told family members they saw Madison County Detention Center workers beating Larry Thompson. Thompson was admitted to St. Dominic's Hospital, where after having both of his legs amputated, he died three days after his release from prison.

Now, the family want answers.

Carlos Moore, the family’s attorney says: "Sadly this is not the first case where Madison County has been questioned about how they handle inmates of color."

Moore says the family is requesting compensation. If not, he expects to file a federal lawsuit.

“It’s very suspicious that an otherwise healthy 51-year-old male would go into the jail and basically come out shortly after dead. We have an eyewitness to the beating in jail, Moore said. "We know something went awry while he was there. about two weeks before they called the family. they knew he was likely going to die that’s why they called the family.”

Moore says Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are already involved in the case, and he's now trying to get the FBI and the Department of Justice involved as well.