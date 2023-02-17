MCCOMB, Miss (WJTV) – The former executive director of the Jubilee Performing Art School in McComb has been sentenced to 240 years in prison after being convicted of sexual exploitation of minors.

The Enterprise Journal reported Terrance Alexander was convicted by a jury on six criminal counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

The 45-year-old was arrested in October 2021 after he was accused of engaging in various sex acts with children for almost a decade.

An indictment stated Alexander performed sex acts with one child in 2018. Prosecutors said he also possessed a video depicting performing sex acts.

Prosecutors said Alexander also persuaded children to perform sex acts with others while they were in his presence.

Alexander will serve his sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). His defense attorney plans to file an appeal in the case.