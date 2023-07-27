JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former corrections officer with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) pled guilty on Thursday, July 27 for using excessive force against an inmate.

According to court documents, Jessica Hill, who was a corrections officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF), struck inmate L.C. with a cannister and repeatedly punched L.C. in the head even though L.C. was not resisting. Prosecutors said Hill continued to strike the inmate until fellow prison staff intervened.

The incident happened on July 11, 2019.

“Prison officials who engage in such abuses of power endanger inmates and fellow staff members and will be held accountable for their actions,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “Using violent physical force as punishment will not be tolerated. The Justice Department will continue to vindicate the Eighth Amendment right of prisoners to be free from cruel and unusual punishment at the hands of prison officials.”

Hill faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 25, 2023.

The FBI Jackson Field Office is investigating the case.