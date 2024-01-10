JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former employee at the Mississippi State Hospital has been accused of falsifying his timesheets.

State Auditor Shad White said Roger Lofton was a support care professional at the hospital. He was served with a $2,671.75 demand letter.

“Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who worked this case,” said White. “We will continue to pursue losses to the taxpayers, both big and small.”

Lofton faces up to five years and $10,000 in fines if convicted.

Roger Lofton (Courtesy: State Auditor’s Office)

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.