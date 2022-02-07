LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former deputy municipal clerk in Monticello was found guilty of embezzlement on Monday, February 7.

Kim Davis was arrested for a cash-skimming scheme in November 2020. State Auditor Shad White said Davis embezzled cash from residents’ water bill payments. A total of $41,856.79 was recovered from Davis following a demand letter.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office in Judge Prentiss Harrell’s court chambers. Judge Harrell’s sentencing order has been filed with the Lawrence County Circuit Clerk’s Office.