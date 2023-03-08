ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the former city inspector of Natchez for allegedly molesting a child at his residence.

Deputies said they began their investigation on March 5 after receiving reports that the incident happened on or about August 1, 2021. According to deputies, the reports stated that 75-year-old Paul Lloyd Dawes touched a child at his residence.

Sheriff Travis Patten said Dawes is the former city inspector for the City of Natchez.

According to the sheriff, an investigation led to the discovery of extensive evidence supporting probable cause, which led to the issuance of search warrants and an arrest warrant for Dawes.

Investigators arrested Dawes without incident. They said no further information will be released due to the sensitive nature of the case and out of respect for the victim.