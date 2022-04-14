NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A former jailer at the Natchez city jail was indicted for sex-crimes that occurred in 2016 when the jail was operational.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Nicholas Cain, 38, has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate between April and May of 2016.

Patten said the charges were brought against Cain after the woman came forward years later. Cain was arrested on Friday, April 1, 2022. His was released on a $25,000 bond.

The city jail was consolidated with the Adams County Jail in 2018.