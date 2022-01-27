NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Natchez mayors, Tony Byrne and Philip West, asked the Mayor and Board of Aldermen on Tuesday to consider annexing parts of Adams County into the city limits.

The Natchez Democrat reported Byrne said while the city has experienced economic successes of late, that many prospects would look at a declining population as a negative.

“If they see it’s deteriorating, that’s a bad statistic to have. With all the positives y’all are doing, you don’t need a negative,” stated Byrne.

Sixth Ward Alderman Dan Dillard proposed for the city to conduct an annexation feasibility study. Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia Bridgewater-Irving seconded the motion.

Mayor Dan Gibson said he was not certain the board needed a motion to study the possibility of annexation. Dillard said he made a motion so the issue would move forward.