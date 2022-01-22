Former Natchez school bus driver sentenced for sexual battery

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A former school bus driver in Natchez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual battery charges.

The Natchez Democrat reported Albert Lee Hickombottom, 58, was charged with sexual battery of a 13-year-old on January 27, 2021. He was an employee of Durham Bus Services in the Natchez Adams School District at the time.

He was sentenced to 15 years on Friday, January 21 in a plea deal approved by Adams County Circuit Judge Lillie B. Sanders. He will serve 10 years in prison and 5 years of probation.

Adams County Sixth District Attorney Shameca Collins said she wouldn’t normally agree to ten years for the crime, but she believes it’s a death sentence since Hickombottom is terminally ill.