MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Madison County School District that alleges school officials tried to cover up an incident involving a student and former teacher.

The Madison County Journal reported the guardians of a student at Old Town Middle School filed the lawsuit on August 11, 2023, against the former teacher, 46-year-old Marchenne Hatchett, and the school district.

The former teacher was arrested by Ridgeland police for sexual battery following an investigation by school officials. Investigators said the alleged incident happened on February 23, 2023, at the school. Hatchett has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

The Madison County School District issued a statement to the newspaper saying district officials could not comment further.

Hatchett’s criminal trial has been set for September 2023.